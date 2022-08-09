Veteran actor Pradeep Patwardhan breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai. The actor, aged 52, was popularly known for his role in the Marathi play Moruchi Mavshi. He has also acted in films Navra Mazha Navsacha, Lau Ka Laath among others.

Pradeep Patwardhan Passes Away

Veteran Marathi actor #PradeepPatwardhan passes away early this morning at his residence at Girgaon in Mumbai. He breathed his last at the age of 52. #MoruchiMavashi was his most popular play. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 9, 2022

