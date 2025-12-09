Yet another incident of Hindi vs Marathi language war has come to light from Maharashtra's Pune, where a Gujarati man was bullied and pressurised to apologise for speaking Hindi. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows the man, a Gujarati, getting into an argument with a local after he was asked to speak Marathi while driving in the city. The video begins with the man seated inside his car saying that only Hindi will work in India (India me hindi hi chalega). As the video moves ahead, the Gujarati man is seen asking the local to speak Hindi as he is a Gujarati. He is also heard asking why anyone should control the way he speaks, as the local asks him to speak Marathi. The argument is seen escalating until it shifts to a calmer situation, where the Gujarat man is seen issuing an apology. He is also heard saying that he did not intend to hurt the sentiments of Marathi speakers and promises to be more mindful. In the end, the Gujarat man says every language deserves respect, with the video ending with his apology. 'Hindi Hi Bolenge': Hindi vs Marathi Language War Erupts in Pune as Man Insists on Speaking Hindi After Being Asked To Speak Marathi at D-Mart in Wagholi, Viral Video Surfaces.

Gujarati Man Forced to Apologise for Not Speaking Marathi in Pune

A video from Pune has sparked outrage after a Gujarati man was bullied and pressured to apologize simply because he spoke Hindi instead of Marathi. The man wasn’t imposing his language or disrespecting locals — yet a group of aggressors confronted him and demanded he speak… pic.twitter.com/gaYordk7Js — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) December 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Pune Mirror), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

