While surfing the internet, we bumped into a picture that sees American actor Morgan Freeman's snap used to promote a skin care clinic in Kerala. A Twitter took to the micro-blogging site and shared a pic along with a caption that reads, "This is why I feel Morgan Freeman should be more choosy with his roles," and the internet is having a laugh. The poster has text written in Malayalam and English.

Check It Out

No Comments

Lol

The Shawshank Redemption, Invictus and then now in a poster for Skin Care in Kerala!! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 Morgan Freeman needs a redemption! #humour #cinema https://t.co/YdMH7tVkBt — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) January 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)