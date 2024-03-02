The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced on March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Celebrities from the entertainment world and eminent personalities from across the globe have arrived for the three-day occasion. A video of the groom-to-be’s parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, rehearsing a dance routine to the classic Hindi song “Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua” is going viral on the internet. This video of the Ambanis is simply adorable! Rihanna Leaves Jamnagar After Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash; RiRi Says, ‘Loved It Here’ (Watch Video).

Mukesh Ambani And Nita Ambani

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)