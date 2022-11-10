Nick Cannon is expecting twelfth child with Abby De La Rosa. The latter shared on her Insta Story a funny meme that read, ‘1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years be careful’. She wrote, ‘damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there.’ For the unversed, Nick Cannon’s birth date is October 8 and his zodiac sign is Libra. Nick Cannon Welcomes His Ninth Child and First With Model Lanisha Cole, Couple Names Their Daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon (View Pic).

Abby De La Rosa’s Post

Abby De La Rosa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

