Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his ninth child and his first with model Lanisha Cole. The couple welcomed a baby girl and named her Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. Nick took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans. He mentioned, “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth.” Nick Cannon to Welcome Third Child with Brittany Bell; Wild N' Out Host Shares Video of Maternity Photoshoot – WATCH.

Nick Cannon And Lanisha Cole Blessed With Baby Girl

Nick Cannon welcomes his ninth child and first with model LaNisha Cole, a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. pic.twitter.com/qra7YNkufF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2022

Nick Cannon's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

