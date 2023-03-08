Nick Cannon’s new game show is titled as Who’s Having My Baby? It would feature women as contestants who would want to have the popular TV host and actor’s next child. This game show set to be premiered in this spring on E! Entertainment would be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart. Akon Defends Nick Cannon for Having 12 Kids After ‘Masked Singer’ Host Says He Feels Guilty About Not Spending Enough Time With Them.

Who’s Having My Baby? Teaser Video

