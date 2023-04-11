Nick Cannon surprised everyone by sharing his thoughts to Howard Stern that he’s open to having his 13th child with Taylor Swift, Speaking about this, the singer said “I’m all in. I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other.” Joe Alwyn Struggled With the Public Attention Taylor Swift Received Which Lead to Their Breakup, the Couple Just Grew Apart – Reports.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Nick Cannon tells Howard Stern that he’s open to having his 13th child with Taylor Swift: “I’m all in. I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other.” pic.twitter.com/ljkUVA8JKz — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)