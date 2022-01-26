Mumbai Police's initiative for the safety of women in the city is always a major concern for them. They have launched the Nirbhaya Squad for the women in the Mumbai City. Several celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, Urmila Matondkar and others have lauded the drive. Shetty shared the promo and wrote, "'Nirbhaya Squad' is a dedicated squad for women in Mumbai City. ‘’103” is the dedicated helpline number that can be used by women in crisis or can be used to report any women related crimes. Requesting the women of Mumbai to add '103' to their speed dial. Proud to be associated with Mumbai Police."

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)