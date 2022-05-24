Padavettu release date is out! Helmed by Liju Krishna, the Malayalam film stars Nivin Pauly in key role. The movie will release in theatres on September 2, 2022. Apart from Nivin, Padavettu also stars Manju Warrier and Aditi Balan in key roles. Padavettu: Nivin Pauly’s Mud-Soaked, Fearless Look Is Impressive! Liju Krishna Directorial To Release In Theatres In 2022 (View Poster).

