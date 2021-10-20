Nivin Pauly upcoming film Padavettu is a story of ‘conflict, struggle, survival’. Written and directed by Liju Krishna, the makers have released a new poster of the film’s lead actor and his mud-soaked avatar and the fearless look in eyes is mighty-impressive. Fans of Nivin are going to watch a never-seen-before side of him and just can’t wait for the release of Padavettu. The makers have also revealed that the film would be releasing in theatres in 2022.

Padavettu New Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor)

