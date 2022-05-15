Bengali television actress Pallavi Dey passed away on a shocking note at her Kolkata residence on Sunday (May 15). She died by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her flat in Garfa, Kolkata. Actor Joyjit Banerjee, who worked with her for serial Mon Mane Na, was quoted as saying, "Her first serial Resham Jhapi was with me. I was there when she auditioned for the role in the serial. I have seen her over the years and never felt there was anything wrong or that she was going through any problems or depression. She even posted a story 18 hours back on Facebook. I hope the police will do the needful and the truth will come out." Noted Bengali Actress Madhabi Mukherjee Hospitalised Due to Extreme Uneasiness.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Shocking!!#BawaraDil Bengali Remake #MonManeNaa Female Lead #PallaviDey commits SUIClDE by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her flat in Garfa (Kolkata)!! According to police, the young actress in her early 20s, She was rushed to hospital where she was declared de@d. pic.twitter.com/ZM7LUG3X35 — GossipsTv OFFICIAL (GTv) (@GossipsTv) May 15, 2022

