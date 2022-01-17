Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj breathed his last at the age of 83 on a shocking note on Monday (January 17). The Padma Vibhushan awardee passed away after suffering a heart attack The world of art has been left n shock with the news. Now, several celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher and singers are mourning the demise of the Kathak maestro on social media.

Madhuri Dixit

Hema Malini

Anupam Kher

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Subhash Ghai

My first learning from kathak dance maestro was in my college youth festival when he expressed a romantic conversation between lord krishna n radha thru his two eyes talking. I learnt ‘DANCE means body but soul is in eyes. That’s y he was a Jagat guru in kathak💃🏽 RIP BIRJU SIR🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yeWT5Fv23v — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 17, 2022

Amjad Ali Khan

The passing away of Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era for Indian dance and Kathak. For me it’s been a personal loss. He was loved immensely by my family and his memories live in our hearts forever. The heavens will dance for him today and everyday! 🙏🙏 May he RIP pic.twitter.com/aVYYUnU2UV — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) January 17, 2022

Adnan Sami

Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius. May he rest in peace.🙏🖤#BirjuMaharaj pic.twitter.com/YpJZEeuFjH — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 16, 2022

Esha Deol

Esha Deol's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

