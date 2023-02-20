Ranveer Singh is feeling out of the world after meeting Basketball Legend LeBron James. The actor just hugs the NBA icon and is elated to meet him and pens a heartfelt note on Instagram sharing his fanboy moment with the Athlete. He wrote ‘I Am Ever Grateful to NBA for Making This Happen’. NBA All Star 2023: Ranveer Singh Posts Pics With Marvel’s Michael B Jordan, Jonathan Majors & Simu Liu at The Celebrity Game (View Pics).

Ranveer Singh Meets LeBron James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)