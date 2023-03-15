Social networking platform Reddit was down for many users across the globe last night. The news was also confirmed by Pop Base which said that Reddit is down. Reportedly, there were some internal systems issues due to which users faced problems on the forum. After facing issues on the online discussion forum, several Reddit users took to Twitter to confirm the news. Some even shared funny memes and jokes. Soon, Reddit too issued a clarification and said, "Reddit too took to the social media platform and said, "Monitoring: We're almost back! You can find us hanging out in /r/downtimebananas, join us!." Reddit Down Funny Memes Take Over Twitter After Reddit Suffers Major Outage Due to Internal Systems Issue.

