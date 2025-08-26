Reddit was reportedly down for several hours, which left many users unable to access the platform. As per reports, the Reddit outage affected users in the US and UK. During the Reddit downtime, many Reddit users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their experiences. One user said, "reddit is down.. how else am i going to see my wholesome chungus chonkers." Another added, "I thought I got banned from Reddit but it’s just down." Reddit acknowledged the issue. The platform posted an update and said, “'This incident has been resolved." Why Coinbase Fired Engineers? Crypto-Exchange Platform CEO Brian Armstrong Explains Reason Behind Employees’ Termination (Watch Video).

‘Reddit Is Down’

reddit is down.. how else am i going to see my wholesome chungus chonkers pic.twitter.com/pgR9E5d5Ns — girlbossing (@bisexualdva) August 25, 2025

Reddit Down

Is Reddit Down?

is reddit down ? — 𓆩♡𓆪 (@dianaaloves) August 25, 2025

User Says ‘I Thought I Got Banned From Reddit but It’s Just Down’

I thought I got banned from Reddit but it’s just down 😭✋🏼 — l (@bodyeelectric) August 25, 2025

Reddit Says ‘This Incident Has Been Resolved’

Resolved: This incident has been resolved. https://t.co/13MH9YNRgf — Reddit Status (@redditstatus) August 25, 2025

