Several users from the United States have posted messages on social media platforms tagging Reddit about facing problems. For hours, some users were unable to access the social media and community platform. As per reports, over 3,000 users across the United States reported facing an "internal server error." Downdetector confirmed the Reddit outage saying, "User reports indicate problems with Reddit since 10:06 PM EDT."

Reddit is Down??

User reports indicate problems with Reddit since 10:06 PM EDT. https://t.co/NEg73KPuYn RT if you're also having problems #Redditdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 26, 2025

