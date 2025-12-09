Reddit is facing a global outage affecting users in India, the US, and other regions. According to Downdetector, Reddit has been down since 11:35 PM EST, and thousands of users have reported the issue. One user shared an image of an error reading “Internal server issue”, while several others on X reported the same problem. The outage also sparked a wave of memes, including one depicting a person attempting to fix the issue at the office and another featuring a crying GIF of a desperate man. One netizen said, “Let’s see how the architects on #LinkedIn post about disaster recovery and business continuity while they have only 3–4 years of total experience.” Reddit said that it issued a fix. Starlink India Price Fake or Real? Lauren Dreyer Says Website Displayed 'Dummy Test Data' and Not Final Pricing Due to 'Technical Glitch'.

Reddit Fixes Outage

Monitoring: A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results. https://t.co/oGDLuHCy2Z — Reddit Status (@redditstatus) December 9, 2025

Reddit Keeps Crashing, Is the Site Down?

My reddit keeps crashing. Is the site down? pic.twitter.com/d2csepBRa2 — NateA (@NateA11) December 9, 2025

Reddit Down Since 11:35 PM EST

User reports indicate problems with Reddit since 11:35 PM EST. How is it affecting you? #RedditDownhttps://t.co/NEg73KPuYn — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 9, 2025

Reddit Down Funny Image of Man Fixing Wires at "Office"

Someone at Reddit office now. Reddit down pic.twitter.com/Cin833q6CK — Aj (@powernikedata) December 9, 2025

Reddit User Shares Crying GIF on X

Reddit User Shares Image on X

