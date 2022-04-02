Even after a week of its release, SS Rajamouli's RRR (Hindi) is still going strong at the box office. As the Jr NTR and Ram Charan's magnum opus has managed to collect Rs 13.50 crore on its eight day at the ticket window, thus bringing the total of the flick to Rs 146.09 crore in India. RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli's Big Fat Optical-Overload, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Is A Must-Watch In Theatres! (LatestLY Exclusive).

RRR Box Office Update:

#RRR remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new films invading the marketplace [#Attack, #Morbius]... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today... Expect big growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 146.09 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/XdPmjnnSLt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)