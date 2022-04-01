SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the leads is performing exceptionally well at the Indian box office. As the magnum opus has managed to mint Rs 12 crore on its seventh day at the ticket window. With this, the total of the film now stands at Rs 132.59 crore. RRR Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt’s Film’s Hindi Version Stands at a Total of Rs 74.50 Crore!

RRR Box Office Update:

#RRR wins hearts and conquers #BO... Packs a supeRRRb total, emerges HIGHEST SCORING #Hindi film in *Week 1* [post pandemic]... Mass circuits teRRRific... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr, Thu 12 cr. Total: ₹ 132.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Nsevwx1Cdy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2022

