Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR- starrer RRR was released in theatres on March 25. Since the flick has dropped in theatres, it has been doing just amazing at the box office. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus is trending in the market with high voltage. Critics suggests that there are more expectations from the flick on Day 4. RRR on day 3 has collected Rs 74.50 crore. RRR Box Office Collection Day 2: Hindi Version Of SS Rajamouli’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 43.82 Crore In India!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#RRR #Hindi is SENSATIONAL, biz jumps on Day 3... FIRST *HINDI* FILM TO CROSS ₹ 30 CR IN A SINGLE DAY [pandemic era]... Mass centres EXCEPTIONAL... SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a STRONG Day 4 [Mon]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ₹ 74.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zuYKz90RF6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

