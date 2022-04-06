Pledis Entertainment issued a statement on April 6 citing that ‘Wonwoo’s mother passed away this morning from an illness’. The SEVENTEEN member is currently at the funeral rites of his mother for which the family members and close friends shall be seen in attendance.

Wonwoo’s Mother Passes Away

