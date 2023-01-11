8 of the richest actors in the world have been revealed and can you guess who is the first? It's Jerry Seinfeld! Tyler Perry is second with $1 billion, Dwayne Johnson is third with $800 million and Shah Rukh Khan fourth with $770 million. Rest of the actors include Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, George Clooney and Robert De Niro. Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Team RRR on Winning Big at Golden Globes 2023, Says ‘Just Woke Up and Started Dancing to Naatu Naatu’.

View Full List Here:

Richest actors in the world: 🇺🇸 Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion 🇺🇸 Tyler Perry: $1 Billion 🇺🇸 Dwayne Johnson: $800 million 🇮🇳 Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million 🇺🇸 Tom Cruise: $620 million 🇭🇰 Jackie Chan: $520 million 🇺🇸 George Clooney: $500 million 🇺🇸 Robert De Niro: $500 million — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) January 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)