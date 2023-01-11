MM Keeravani won for RRR song “Naatu Naatu” for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes 2023. Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated the entire team on this big win at the prestigious award ceremony. He tweeted, “Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes.” RRR at Golden Globe Awards 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Track Wins Best Original Song; SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Scream With Joy for MM Keeravani (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Team RRR

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

Check Out The Video Below:

