Shawn Mendes might not be single girls! Well, as the "Señorita" singer was spotted with Sabrina Carpenter amidst rumours of the two seeing each other romantically. The couple looked happy in each other's company while on a walk in LA. Indeed, the smile on Sabrina's face says it all, right? Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello End Their Romantic Relationship After Two Years Of Dating – Read Statement.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter in LA:

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter fuel dating rumors after being spotted together in Los Angeles. https://t.co/UHDbkGOEjr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)