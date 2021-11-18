Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had started dating in July 2019. There were rumours back then that their relationship is a ‘publicity stunt’. However, Shawn later clarified that the rumours are baseless. The couple, who were dating for two years, issued a joint statement saying that they have decided to put an end to their romantic relationship. Shawn and Camila also stated that “We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends”.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Split After Two Years

Statement from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (Photo Credits: Instagram)

