It was recently, when Shehnaaz Gill took the internet by storm after she graced Filmfare Awards South 2022 in a saree. Having said that, now Zoom TV has unveiled their conversation with the singer-actress from the red carpet wherein she can be seen talking about how she feels honoured to be part of the awards night. That's not it, as she also revealed her desire to work with South stars namely Allu Arjun, Yash and Jr NTR. 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022: From Krithi Shetty to Jani Master, Check Out the Full List of Winners.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

