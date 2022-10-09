The 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 is finally here and is being held in Bengaluru. The awards will be celebrating the best of the talents from the South cinema and outstanding movies from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. So let's take a look at the list of winners. This page will continue to be updated according to the winners being announced, so stay tuned. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Become Parents Through Surrogacy, Share Cute Photos With Twin Babies.

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Choreography - Kannada goes to #JaniMaster for #FeelThePower from #Yuvarathnaa at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/HRj4bTOV8u — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Choreographer - Telugu goes to #SekharMaster for #RamulooRamulaa from #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/upjvzbM4Hi — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Choreography - Tamil goes to #DineshKumar for #VaathiComing from #Master at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/SX337e03It — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Cinematography - Kannada goes to #ShreeshaKuduvalli for #RathnanPrapancha at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/AzgYMdYn0W — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Cinematography - Malayalam goes to #ShyjuKhalid for #Nayattu at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/gMx1s8u3V7 — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Cinematography - Tamil goes to #NikethBommireddy for #SooraraiPottru at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/O6WUgkG3ke — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Cinematography - Telugu goes to #MiroslawKubaBrozek for #PushpaTheRisePart1 at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/8jsAPVlGW7 — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female - Telugu goes to #KrithiShetty for #Uppena at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/ZwNskxJAH3 — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Debut Male - Telugu goes to #PanjaVaishnavTej for #Uppena at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/yi5iBDU1DH — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female - Malayalam goes to #AnaghaNarayanan for #ThinkalazhchaNishchayam at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/Zn8bs6pw08 — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Debut Male - Malayalam goes to #DevMohan for #SufiyumSujatayum at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/vsi9iRCzk5 — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female - Kannada goes to #DhanyaRamkumar for #NinnaSanihake at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/xdZOs6oBED — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics - Kannada goes to #JayanthKaikini for #TeladuMugile from #Act1978 at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/1SGTZwFinS — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics - Malayalam goes to #RafeeqAhmed for #Ariyathariyathe from #AyyappanumKoshiyum at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/27yVebAZKR — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics - Telugu goes to late #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry for #LifeOfRam from #Jaanu at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/Um09bAPeIQ — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Female) - Kannada goes to #AnuradhaBhat for #DheeraSammohagaara from #Bicchugatti at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/BUC3FXxrHM — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kannada goes to #RaghuDixit for #MaleyMaleyMaleye from #NinnaSanihake at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/nMqmHwkkVw — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Female) - Malayalam goes to #KSChithra for #Theerame from #Malik at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/SedcV664Ee — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Male) - Malayalam goes to #ShahabazAman for #Akashamayavale from #Vellam at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/zO3lToxG9p — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Female) - Telugu goes to #IndravathiChauhan for #OoAntava from #PushpaTheRisePart1 at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/Mvp4fXzoCR — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

The Filmfare Awards South posthumously honour #PuneethRajkumar with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/c6Y5bJTrL3 — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Male) - Telugu goes to #SidSriram for #Srivalli from #PushpaTheRisePart1 at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/UeVaslq3qS — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Female) - Tamil goes to #Dhee for #KaattuPayale from #SooraraiPottru at the 67th #FilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/EOVTtHMCds — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Male) - Tamil goes to #ChristinJos and #GovindVasantha for #Aagasam from #SooraraiPottru at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/hdc59rnLaT — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Music Album - Kannada goes to #VasukiVaibhav for #BadavaRascal at the 67th #ParleFilmfareAwardsSouth 2022 with Kamar Film Factory. pic.twitter.com/BKJKYO5CdU — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2022

