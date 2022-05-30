Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29. There are several who are mourning the demise of the renowned Punjabi singer. Rapper Drake too took to his Instagram story and offered condolences by captioning the post ‘RIP Moose’. Sidhu Moosewala Song The Last Ride: Fans Notice Similarities Between The Punjabi Singer’s Final Track And His Tragic Death; Check Out The Video And Tweets.

Rapper Drake Mourns Demise Of Sidhu Moosewala

Drake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

