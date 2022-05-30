Sidhu Moosewala, the popular Punjabi singer, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. It happened a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. From celebs to musicians to fans and other personalities, all are shocked over Sidhu’s tragic death. Some of the fans even noticed the similarities between his last song, “The Last Ride”, and his tragic death. Sidhu Moosewala’s last song was released on May 15. Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebs Express Shock Over The Punjabi Singer’s Tragic Death.

Watch The Video Of The Last Ride Below:

The Similarities

Few days back Sidhu released his song - THE LAST RIDE The cover is similiar to the way he was shot 💔 Young talented man didn’t deserve this,💔 Sir uttey langan fly kar k Uchiyan ne gallan tere yaar diyan#sidhumoosewala #sidhumoosewala #shotdead pic.twitter.com/N8oV5qGqiI — SoyamEdits 🥀 (@SoyamSingh8) May 29, 2022

RIP Legend

Two weeks after releasing a song called "The Last Ride" Sidhu was shot dead in his car. Such is life. RIP Legend.#sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/jgx4UfFLFe — Abel Forever XO (@abel_foreverxo) May 29, 2022

Shocking

What a Coincidence ! Track 295 :- aaj ki date n month 29-5 One of his last song was " the Last Ride"💔#sidhumoosewala 💔 pic.twitter.com/2FpYQUxaHE — Mubeen (@Mubeen66361115) May 29, 2022

The Last Ride Was Reportedly A Homage To Rapper 2Pac

Crazy how life works sometimes Moosewala had just dropped "The Last Ride" The image featured on it is the crime scene from Tupac's assassination Where he also was shot and killed whilst sat in the front right-hand seat of the car. pic.twitter.com/3tBv47B3tv — Crypto Singh (@CryptoMisl) May 29, 2022

RIP Sidhu Moosewala

'The Last Ride ' just got real. — pratish (@pratish_9) May 29, 2022

