The makers of 1744 White Alto have released the film’s teaser starring Sharafudheen and Rajesh Madhavan in the lead. Directed by Senna Hegde, the teaser drops hints that the film will be loaded with ‘comedy of errors’ and it also has ‘satire, suspense and violence’. The story revolves around a youngster named Vijayan who gets involved in a case of mistaken identity after his four wheeler gets swapped with that of two small-time crooks.

Watch The Teaser Of 1744 White Alto Below:

