The makers of the upcoming Malayalam disaster drama film, 2018, released the trailer of the film and it will send shivers down your spine! The multi-starrer film is written and helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph and is based on the 2018 flash floods that occurred in Kerala and claimed many lives. The trailer will take you back to those days when the nerve-racking incident occurred. Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Kalaiyarasan, Lal, and Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Indrans, Gilu Joseph, Jaffer Idukki, Janardhanan, Siddique, Sudheesh, Aju Varghese, and Gauthami Nair, among others in the movie. 2018 will hit theatres on May 5. 2018: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali and More Star in Jude Anthany Joseph's Next on 2018 Kerala Floods Tragedy (View Poster).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

