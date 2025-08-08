More than a year after its theatrical release, Malayalam film Nadikar has finally landed on OTT. The comedy drama directed by Lal Jr stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The cast also included Bhavana, Soubin Shahir, Divya Pillai, Balu Varghese and Chandu Salimkumar in key roles. Despite a star-studded cast, the film failed to impress audiences during its theatrical run. However, digital debut offers audiences a fresh chance to explore the film. After its theatrical run, the film was expected to arrive on OTT on Netflix, but it did not happen. Now, the Instagram page of Saina Play has announced that Nadikar is currently streaming on their platform. The movie was made available for streaming on August 8, 2025. Nadikar follows the story of a popular movie star, David Padikkal (Tovino Thomas), whose arrogance lands him in serious career troubles. Nadikar Movie Review: Tovino Thomas' Deconstruction of Film Stardom is Hindered by a Weak Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Nadikar’ OTT Release Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saina Play (@sainaplay)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)