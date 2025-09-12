While Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues its blockbuster run in theatres, the team behind it is already preparing fans for a significant expansion of its universe, with the makers promising four more films in the franchise. On September 16, the film's producers, Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, fuelled the excitement by releasing new posters featuring the much-discussed cameos of both Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas. While Tovino's magical character was already revealed in the film as Michael the chathan (goblin), Dulquer's new poster finally confirms that he is an odiyan (shapeshifter). Crucially, it also reveals that he is, in fact, 'Charlie' - who was name-dropped by Michael in the movie. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support.

'Lokah' New Posters

