Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, which opened to positive reviews from critics, has performed strongly at the Kerala box office. On its opening day, the Malayalam survival drama, directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul and Jimmy Jean-Louis, reportedly grossed Rs 5.83 crore. The film follows a Malayali migrant worker who becomes enslaved as a goatherd on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Movie Review: A Committed Prithviraj Sukumaran Invokes Mix of Nausea and Awe in Blessy's Gruelling Survival Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Aadujeevitham Box Office Update:

#Aadujeevitham Day 1 Kerala Boxoffice Collection Update: Gross : 5.83 Crores Sensational Start !! Non- Big M's biggest day 1 grosser 💥 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)