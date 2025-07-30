Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's producer wife, Supriya Menon, recently took to social media to name and shame a troll who had allegedly been targeting her for several years now. On Tuesday, Supriya took her Insta stories to share a photo of the troll and wrote, "Meet Christinaeldo. She has been passing nasty comments on most accounts which post something about me. She would constantly make fake accounts and post, and I continued to block her." Supriya added, "I found out who she is years ago, but let it be as she has a young son. But even that filter she has on is not enough to hold the ugliness she holds inside and spews at me since 2018. Check out her IG Story below. ‘Sarzameen’ Movie Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Stab at Redemption Suffers From ‘Mission Kashmir’ Hangover (LatestLY Exclusive).

Mollywood Producer Supriya Menon Calls Out Troll Targeting Her Since 2018

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

