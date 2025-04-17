L2: Empuraan, aka L2E, is a Malayalam political action thriller that serves as a follow-up to Mohanlal's 2019 hit Lucifer. The movie is the second part of a planned trilogy directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Mollywood superstar plays the role of Stephen Nedumpally, an upcoming politician in Kerala who leads a double life as an internationally wanted criminal, Khureshi Ab'ram. The movie also features Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh and Indrajith Sukumaran in key roles. After a successful theatrical run, the movie is all set to make its OTT debut. In an announcement shared by Aashirvad Cinemas' X (previously Twitter) handle, it was revealed that L2: Empuraan will be available for streaming from April 24 on JioHotstar. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Swagger Keeps Saving Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Grand but Exhaustingly Over-Stuffed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘L2: Empuraan’ OTT Update

