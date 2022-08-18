The shooting of the much-awaited Malayalam film Adrishya Jalakangal has finally begun. The makers took to social media today and shared a video with the cast and crew of the movie posing with clapboard. Helmed by Bijukumar Damodaran, the movie will see Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan as the leads. Tovino Thomas Pens a Beautiful Birthday Note for His Son Tahaan, Shares Candid Pictures!

Check It Out:

They say the eyes are Mirrors of our soul... Here, we begin a journey for our soul and the world that we seek and live in! ✨#AdrishyaJalakangal shoot begins 🎬@MythriOffical #TovinoThomasProductions @ttovino @NimishaSajayan @ActorIndrans @RadhikaLavu pic.twitter.com/OOioF0sEOX — Ellanar films (@EllanarFilms_) August 18, 2022

