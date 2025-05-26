In a surprising development, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan - best known for his lead role in the gory hit Marco - faces allegations of physically assaulting his manager. According to reports, B Vipinkumar (the alleged victim) has filed a police complaint in Kochi, claiming the actor attacked him in his flat following an argument about praising Tovino Thomas's new film Narivetta on social media. Media sources suggest the professional relationship between Mukundan and his manager had been strained for some time prior to this incident. At the time of writing, the actor has not publicly responded to these serious allegations. ‘Narivetta’ Movie Review: Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu Anchor This Unflinching Take On Tribal Oppression and State Violence.

Unni Mukundan Accused of Assaulting His Manager

