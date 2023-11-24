Mansoor Ali Khan, who earlier defended his own misogynistic and sexist comments against fellow actor and Leo co-star Trisha, has now apologised for the same. Reportedly, post FIR against Tamil actor in this matter, he has now offered an apology to the actress. FYI, Khan in an interview had expressed disappointment at the absence of bedroom scenes in Leo starring Trisha. Mansoor's derogatory comments have been slammed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Chiranjeevi and several others stars. Mansoor Ali Khan Refuses To Issue Apology to Trisha Krishnan After Nadigar Sangam Condemns Him for His Sexist Remarks (Watch Video).

Mansoor Ali Khan Apologises to Trisha:

