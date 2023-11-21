The South Indian Artistes’ Association aka Nadigar Sangam condemned actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his sexist comments against Leo actress Trisha Krishnan and other actresses too. M Nassar, actor and president of Nadigar Sangam had cited that Mansoor must apologise to Trisha and other female artistes in front of the media. However, Mansoor Ali Khan has refused to issue apology over this incident stating that Nadigar Sangam should have heard his side and should have given him the opportunity to explain rather than threatening to suspend. NCW Member Khushbu Sundar Vows To Take Action Against Actor Mansoor Ali Khan Over His ‘Derogatory’ Remark on Trisha Krishnan.

Mansoor Ali Khan Over Issuing Apology

