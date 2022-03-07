Megastar Mammootty has joined the sets of the Telugu film Agent that will be helmed by Surender Reddy. The makers have shared the update about the same and even shared his look from the film labelling him as ‘The Devil’ and ‘Ruthless Saviour’. Mammukka, as he is fondly called, is seen in the avatar of a military officer. The film also stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead.

Mammootty in Agent

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)