Tovino Thomas is gearing up to enthral audiences with his triple role in the upcoming Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, also known as ARM The Movie. In a recent Instagram post, Tovino shared a video introducing his characters - Kunjikelu, Maniyan, and Ajayan. The actor expressed excitement about the film, describing it as an epic saga where timelines converge and elements unite. This first look reveals Tovino in a groundbreaking triple role, embodying Earth, Air, Fire, Water, and Sky as celestial sentinels. The movie, featuring Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Mohanlal, Basil Joseph, and others, promises a 3D adventure beyond imagination. Ajayante Randam Moshanam: Tovino Thomas Shares Krithi Shetty’s First Look from ‘ARM’ (View Pic).

ARM The Movie First Look Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)