Ajith Kumar has once again melted hearts with his affectionate gesture towards wife Shalini. In a video shared by Shalini on August 9, the couple is seen visiting a temple. Ajith lovingly applies tilak on her forehead, and when she bends to touch his feet, he stops her with folded hands. He then gently drops rose petals on her head, but Shalini playfully insists and touches his feet anyway. The candid, love-filled moment has gone viral, with fans calling it pure relationship goals. Shalini captioned the post, “Melts my heart… cracks me up.” Married since April 2000, Ajith and Shalini are proud parents to daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik. GT4 European Series Race: Ajith Kumar to Participate in CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa 2025 Driver Parade.

Shalini Ajith Kumar Shares Post on Instagram – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Ajith Kumar (@shaliniajithkumar2022)

Some Fans Reactions:

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @shaliniajithkumar2022)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)