Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar was presented for legendary cricketer MS Dhoni's 400 T20 match during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ajith Kumar is fondly called 'Thala' by millions of his fans. The actor was recently seen in 'Good Bad Ugly', which was released on April 10. Dhoni, on the other hand, became the fourth Indian cricketer to achieve the glorious milestone of completing 400 or more T20 matches. MS Dhoni Becomes Fourth Indian Cricketer To Play 400 T20s, Achieves Feat During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

‘Thala Watches Thala’

The Real OG thala Is Enjoying Thala / Ms DHONI 's performance at Chepauk stedium 🔥🙌🗣️#CSKvSRH#ShaliniAjithkumar#ThalaAjithOnAnbudenpic.twitter.com/C1rTjBFwHO — 𝑷𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒍 𝑻𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕 (@Peaceful_Th) April 25, 2025

'Thala Meets Thala'

Baahubali Moment!

The Real Thala

When the Universes Collide!

