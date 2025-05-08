Ajith Kumar's latest film, Good Bad Ugly, was released in theatres on April 10. The Tamil action comedy, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya Prakash Varrier. The film enjoyed a decent run at the box office. Ajith Kumar plays a reformed gangster who wishes to lead a peaceful life with his family. However, his plans change when his son's life is put in danger. Within a month of its theatrical release, Good Bad Ugly has made its way to OTT. Yes, you heard that right! Thala fans who missed watching the Tamil film in theatres can now stream it online, as it started streaming on Netflix from May 8, 2025. Apart from Tamil, Good Bad Ugly is available for streaming in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Movie Review: ‘Good’ for Ajith Kumar Fans, ‘Average’ for Rest of Us, Maamey! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Good Bad Ugly’ OTT Release Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

