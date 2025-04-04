The trailer of Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly is out, and may we dare say - this looks like a potential blockbuster for Ajith! The actor returns in what appears to be a return to his Mankatha-style anti-hero form - all swagger, charm, and a delight in being 'bad'. It’s a bonus that his Mankatha co-star Trisha (who also featured alongside him in his previous film Vidaamuyarchi) joins him once again. The film also features him in various looks, including a clean-shaven one that feels de-aged (?). The trailer is expertly cut, highlighting the film’s lavish production design, high-octane action sequences, and impressive ensemble cast, which includes Prabhu, Arjun Das (who also gets to shine as the antagonist), Shine Tom Chacko, Karthikeya Dev, Jackie Shroff, Priya Prakash Varrier among others. ‘Good Bad Ugly’: Ajith Kumar To Take 50% of the Total Budget As Salary? Tamil Superstar Charges THIS Whopping Amount for Adhik Ravichandran’s Film.

Watch the Trailer of 'Good Bad Ugly':

