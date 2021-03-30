Valimai, Ajith's movie, has been making fans go crazy for a while. Now here's a new update. The Tamil Nadu rights of the film have been sold. Producer Boney Kapoor confirmed the same on Twitter saying, "We at Bayview Projects & Zee Studios are happy to announce that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of our film #Valimai have been entrusted with Raahul of Romeo pictures and @Gopuram_Cinemas." A new poster of the film is expected to release in May on Ajith's birthday.

Check out the announcement about Valimai here...

