Khushi Kapoor and Orry are back to making headlines but this time, by jumping on the viral Labubu trend. In a new Instagram reel that has fans laughing out loud, Orry is seen dressed as the famous Labubu doll, complete with his signature quirky talent. Orry captioned the post, “Labuwho??” and it quickly gained attention online. Khushi shows off her own Labubu doll in the video, adding to the fun vibe. But what really stole the spotlight was an unexpected cameo by none other than Boney Kapoor, leaving fans pleasantly surprised. With their playful energy and cool-trend, Khushi and Orry continue to rule Bollywood’s influencer segment. 'So Orry..' Fans React As Kevin Pietersen Shares Viral Picture of Him and Virat Kohli With 'Heart Emoji' After DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Orry Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)