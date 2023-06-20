There are several family members who have arrived at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital to meet the newly blessed parents, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and their newborn child. Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy too visited the hospital to meet the couple and see the Mega Princess. The Pushpa star later dropped a tweet congratulating the Mega Family. He wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations to my sweetest golden hearted brother @AlwaysRamCharan & my dearest kind hearted lady @upasanakonidela for the precious new arrival . Super happy for proud grand parents @KChiruTweets & Surekha garu.” Chiranjeevi Reveals Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s Daughter’s Birth Time, Says the Mega Princess’ ‘Horoscope Is Amazing’ (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun & Allu Sneha Reddy At Hospital

Heartiest Congratulations to my sweetest golden hearted brother @AlwaysRamCharan & my dearest kind hearted lady @upasanakonidela for the precious new arrival . Super happy for proud grand parents @KChiruTweets & Surekha garu . #megaprincess — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 20, 2023

Pushpa Star’s Tweet

